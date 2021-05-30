Jim Naugler: Good memory? Forget about it

“Man with memory like a sieve has no bad memory.” Confucius’s cousin

You can’t recover a memory you don’t have:

Multitasking — T.V., texting, Instagram — correlates with decreased pupil diameter, a marker of reduced attention.

A power couple at a posh restaurant are engaged in deep conversation — with their cell phones. The woman looks up and says, “So, we fly to Bar Harbor Friday, right?”

The guy replies, “Bar Harbor?”

“That’s what we were just discussing. You’re not paying attention.”

“Wrong. I’m hanging on every word.”

“Then why are your pupils missing.”

Some memories are forgettable:

“Ethel, is poker at Harry’s tonight in the cards?”

“Fred, I’ve told you ten times we’re going to a two-hour reading by the celebrated author of ‘Zen and the Art of Weed Maintenance.’”

“Sorry. The lecture was frozen in my memory; then I took a hot shower.”

Some memories need an assist: