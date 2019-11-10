Wisconsin and Minnesota mirror each other in many ways except for nicknames: the Wisconsin Badger has an edge over the Minnesota Gopher.
Badgers are tough, smart and fearless. Gophers are a featured menu item at the Predator Café.
Badgers can solve Rubik’s Cube on the first try. Gophers can’t find their way through a maze. Gophers are so dense, a test group got lost in the maze…and they had maps.
The lone gopher to finish the maze was instantly dubbed “Lewis & Clark.”
Alas, the Badger State morphs into the Gopher State when it comes to prisons (Motto: “An empty prison cell is a terrible thing to waste.”).
Wisconsin and Minnesota are comparable in population, size, wealth and culture. Yet, Wisconsin has 35,000 inmates in jail or prison while Minnesota has 16,000.
The crime rates between Wisconsin and Minnesota are similar. So, Wisconsin can cut the prison population in half without increasing the crime rate.
Fortunately, being tough on crime means maintaining a bloated prison system.
The gophers are impressed.
Wisconsin’s $1.2 billion prison budget exceeds the University of Wisconsin System budget.
To balance the budget, the Legislature squanders $600 million on prisons while slashing the UW budget $250 million.
The gophers are really impressed.
