Jim Naugler: Here's some thought for food

Welcome to the healthy eating edition:

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew blew the roofs off exotic wildlife buildings and infected the Everglades with a terminal case of Burmese Python.

A Burmese Python can go six months between meals, which explains the python’s small waist and slim figure.

The only fat python is a python digesting an alligator. Fun fact: Pythons prefer their alligators “fresh squeezed.”

Speaking of big eaters, a human can inhale a theoretical maximum of 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The world record is 75.

In competitive eating history, seven competitors got so choked up over enthusiastically eating hot dogs they’re now downing dogs at that great hot dog stand in the sky.

When a hot dog eating contestant in heaven bumped into the plumber present at the fateful eating contest, the plumber sheepishly mumbled, “Sorry the plunger didn’t work.”

Vegan to vegetarian: “Why are you eating a cheese omelet? Vegans don’t eat anything with a mother.”

Vegetarian: “What’s your beef with mothers?”