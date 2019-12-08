Jim Naugler: Honest: Our pants really are on fire
0 comments
A BIT OF HUMOR

Jim Naugler: Honest: Our pants really are on fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Naugler

Jim Naugler

Today’s topic: Misadventures with the truth.

Studies show we lie at least twice a day. We lie to ourselves and to others. We lie to manipulate, out of fear or for pride. We lie shamelessly. The dental hygienist asks the patient how often he flosses while his gums are gushing blood from not flossing. “So often I buy floss by the case,” he replies.

For many of us, the last time we told the truth about our weight, we were standing on the scale with someone taking notes.

At a job interview, the human resources interviewer asks, “What’s your biggest weakness?”

“I’m never happy unless I’m working a 60-hour week,” says the applicant.

“What’s your biggest strength?”

“Exaggerating my weaknesses.”

A lawyer and his wife are dining out when another lawyer passes the table. The two lawyers briefly enter into an intense discussion over the changes to NAFTA now still in negotiations. After parting ways, the wife says, “It’s amazing, you sound so knowledgeable about things you know nothing about.”

“Why do you think they pay me the big bucks?”

“Good question.”

Recently, Former President Barack Obama uttered the most honest words ever spoken by a politician: “Politicians have always lied…”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: GOP strategist Rick Wilson on Trump's 'loud, messy, ugly' 2020 campaign
Columnists

Commentary: GOP strategist Rick Wilson on Trump's 'loud, messy, ugly' 2020 campaign

When a fresh news poll finds that a majority of Republicans believe that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln was, what's an old-school, never-Trump Republican to do? For Rick Wilson, it's more of the same, with even more fire and fury - talking on television, and writing another book. The new one, "Running Against the Devil," is out next month, and in it, the veteran GOP ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News