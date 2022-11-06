 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Naugler:How unlucky can it be?

Jim Naugler

jim Naugler

A single number representing a single day costs the American economy almost a billion dollars—Friday the 13th.

In Spain and Greece, bad luck day is Tuesday the 13th.

While 13 is unlucky in the US and most of Europe, 13 is lucky in Italy. Consequently, you can avoid bad luck by spending Friday the 13th in Rome.

Why is 13 unlucky? A common speculation is Judas was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. Worse, Judas was late for supper, an omen things wouldn’t turn out well.

One number, 26, earned its reputation for bad luck in India. A string of disasters in India occurred on the 26th: a terror attack (2008), earthquake (2001), tsunami (2004) and bomb blasts (2008).

Logically, it makes sense 26 is unlucky—26 is 13 doubled.

In Vietnam, Korea, Japan and China, four is unlucky because it sounds like the word “death.” Throughout Asia, four is missing in prices, house numbers, phone numbers and hotel floors.

People are also reading…

On the flipside, three may be the luckiest number: think Holy Trinity in Christianity; three holy sites in Islam; and the pagan tradition of celebrating land, sea and air.

Personally speaking, I was superstitious until my luck changed.

