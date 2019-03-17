For 10 bonus points and an all-expenses-paid trip to beautiful Oshkosh in March, what food is loaded with omega fats, protein, trace minerals and devoured by two billion people?
If you guessed bacon bits, sorry, some bacon bits are fake food. They aren’t even meat.
These bacon bits are artificially textured soy flour with chemical additives like disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate and maltodextrin.
Plastic is more natural than artificial bacon bits.
The correct answer is insects.
If eating insects disgusts you, buckle up, you’re already eating them. The FDA handbook lists the volume of bugs allowed in food.
For instance, bugs can total 5 percent the weight of hops. The good news is you can wash the hops down with beer.
A total of 136 insect fragments are permitted in a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter. Makes you wonder what’s chunky in extra-chunky peanut butter.
The United Nations rates houseflies and cockroach nymphs among the five most nutritious bugs.
Ounce for ounce, houseflies contain six times more protein than lean beef with abundant trace minerals.
If you find a fly in your soup, congratulations, you’re eating a well-balanced diet.
Springtime in Germany, cockroaches abound and Germans savor chocolate-covered cockroaches. Proof everything chocolate tastes better.
