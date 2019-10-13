These days you can’t even pick your nose without a survey asking you to rate your experience.
True story: It’s a late-night arrival at the Miami Airport. We’re joined by Ken, his wife and luggage.
Outside the terminal, the guy directing the taxi line flags a minivan.
The cabbie wears an untucked white dress shirt with the buttons in the wrong button holes.
We depart for our hotel. No GPS. The guy who can’t find the right button holes on his shirt is relying on the map in his head.
Twenty minutes later we’re wandering aimlessly around a dark, poorly marked residential area. Ken whispers, “He’s lost.” The cabbie’s mental map must be Tallahassee, not Miami.
I get the hotel on my phone GPS, then quietly crank up the GPS voice to full volume and show the cabbie the map.
Later, the cab company texts Ken a survey. Ken explains why he checked “thumbs down.”
The cabbie replies. He concedes the GPS assist but insists the he wasn’t lost.
“Did you tell the company we had to turn around at a dead end?” I ask.
“Couldn’t risk it,” said Ken. “With my luck, we’d get him on the trip home.”
