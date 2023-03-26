On the short list of tall irritants are highly insecure people. You know the signs.

They never express a firm opinion:

Sen. Foghorn harrumphs, “That hipster bank in Silicon Valley failed because of woke policies. Bank management focused on diversity, equity and inclusion instead of banking.”

Sen. Fosdick retorts, “Not true, experts agree the bank collapse came from a bank run caused by a decline in start-up funding, rising interest rates and the bank unloading government bonds at a huge loss to raise capital.”

Both turn to Sen. Milkweed for support: “What’s your opinion, Milkweed?”

“In my opinion, the bank failure was either caused by wokeness or a bank run or both… or neither.”

They frequently try to change the subject at meetings:

During a board meeting, the CEO grumbles, “I appreciate the shortage of paper clips, Milkweed, but let’s stay on topic — cratering sales from a shortage of computer chips.”

They can’t make a decision:

Examining the murder victim, the cop asks the world-famous British detective, “What do you think?”

“The killer is highly insecure. He can’t make a decision.”

“How do you know?”

“The body has a stab wound, a gunshot wound and a poison dart in his neck.”