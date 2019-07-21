The advertised reason for locks is security. The real reason for locks is to keep you out of your home, your car and your luggage. After all, if locks aren’t designed to lock you out, why is the locksmith’s job designed to get you in.
Locks are effective because locks require keys. Obviously, keys are made for only one purpose — to disappear.
The solution is duplicate keys. Car rental companies helpfully issue a key and the duplicate key locked together rendering the spare useless.
In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, I locked us out of our rental car. Luckily, the keys weren’t lost. We could see them sitting on the dash inside.
Today, keyless fobs and keyless starters require locking the door from the outside so locking the keys inside is nearly impossible.
Recently, I solved this problem. While ordering two gyros, I laid the car keys on the counter. By the time I realized they were missing the keys were gone. We had no spare so we paid cab fare home.
If you’re wondering, is there a Better Half story featuring lost keys?
There is, but my lips are sealed…although it involved locked luggage, a looming wedding and a bolt cutter.
