Anyone complaining nothing is happening in La Crosse is not reading the paper.
Several fires and explosions rocked the Xcel Energy French Island Generating Station. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
The fires ignited a debate in the conspiracy community: Were the fires a plot to justify a rate increase? Did Smokey Bear go rogue and turn firebug?
A power failure at a La Crosse Public Library shut down the ventilation system and stopped air movement.
The library closed for three hours.
The power outage spurred debate in the conspiracy community: Was the power failure a plot to justify an emergency generator request? Did the mayor stage the power outage to secretly return an overdue library book?
Voters approved legalizing medical marijuana but opposed a gas tax.
Harvey’s boutique, Junk and Other Good Stuff, now hawks T-shirts that read, “Vote pot tax and fill pot holes.”
The patient lies on the couch as Dr. Feelgood, a psychologist renowned for his shorthand and flawless spelling, takes notes:
Patient: The moods change rapidly from sunny to gloomy, warm to frosty, calm to stormy and are punctuated by huge depressions.
Doctor: You’re describing schizophrenia.
Patient: No, I’m describing La Crosse weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.