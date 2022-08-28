 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Naugler: Long memories for the useless stuff

  • 0
Jim Naugler

jim Naugler

Why do we forget useful stuff but remember useless stuff?

You forget where you left your cell phone but you remember a third of the people using personal ads or dating apps are already married.

You forget to mail a letter but you remember a cigarette lighter was invented before the match.

You blow a dental appointment but you remember snails can sleep for three years and Greenland sharks can live for 300 years.

The answer is short-term versus long-term memory. Total information storage in short-term memory fits comfortably in a matchbox and vanishes in hours.

Long-term memory is like an iceberg—most memory is unconscious, unseen and used constantly. Memory organizes the world. Our memory recognizes categories; remembers time, routine details, words, emotions and muscular movements.

People are also reading…

Critically, our brain’s memory recognizes a threat and remembers when action is required:

“Ethel, why are you standing on a chair?”

“There’s a mouse in the room, Fred.”

“No, there’s a snake eating the mouse.”

“Fred, what are you doing with a howitzer?”

“The snake’s a python.”

“Speaking of pythons, Ethel, where’s Fluffy?”

Finally, don’t worry about relying on technology to remember things — it frees up the brain to remember more useless stuff.

