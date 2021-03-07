Jim Naugler: Lose something? Join the club

Face it, we’re all losers. The average person loses nine things a day and spends an average of 15 minutes a day looking for them.

When it comes to lost stuff, there’s gradations of feeling stupid: looking for sun glasses when they’re on your head; asking for the remote when it’s in your hand; or groping for keys in the wrong pocket.

There’s no worse feeling than losing your cell phone then dialing the cell phone for the ringtone to announce its location before remembering you set the volume on “do not disturb.”

The lost-and-found draws of restaurants are stuffed with a piles of lost credit cards so big, if the cards were poker chips, you could open your own casino.

The anxious search for the lost billfold follows three stages: Look in all the typical places; look in all the backup typical places; look in places where the billfold is intentionally hiding.

The search ends at the gas guzzler in the garage with the trunk that sleeps six. You open the trunk door. No surprise. Two dead guys but no billfold.

I finally discovered a simple trick to find lost keys, glasses and gloves—buy extras by the case.

