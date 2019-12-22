Jim Naugler: Maybe Santa will need to wear floaties

It’s time for North Pole News.

Lead story:

Santa’s sleigh was forced to make an emergency landing after hitting a flock of storks delivering care packages. No one was hurt but several storks had their feathers ruffled.

Overheard:

First Elf: It’s ridiculous. We’re constantly changing the red filament bulb in Rudolph’s nose. Can’t Santa spring for an LED light?

Second Elf: Captain Ho Ho Ho says buying an LED light is a budget buster.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First Elf: Impossible. A hedge fund bought Santa Inc., then automated the North Pole Toy Factory and laid off thousands of elves. What they couldn’t automate, they outsourced to China.

Second Elf: That’s the rub. A tariff war with China quadrupled the price of toys.

First Elf: No big deal. Everyone knows the Chinese pay the tariffs on their toy exports.

Second Elf: If you believe that, I have an imaginary toy factory in a fictional Arctic town I can sell you.

Credibility Crisis: