Jim Naugler: Maybe Santa will need to wear floaties

It’s time for North Pole News.
Lead story:
Santa’s sleigh was forced to make an emergency landing after hitting a flock of storks delivering care packages. No one was hurt but several storks had their feathers ruffled.
Overheard:
First Elf: It’s ridiculous. We’re constantly changing the red filament bulb in Rudolph’s nose. Can’t Santa spring for an LED light?
Second Elf: Captain Ho Ho Ho says buying an LED light is a budget buster.
You have free articles remaining.
First Elf: Impossible. A hedge fund bought Santa Inc., then automated the North Pole Toy Factory and laid off thousands of elves. What they couldn’t automate, they outsourced to China.
Second Elf: That’s the rub. A tariff war with China quadrupled the price of toys.
First Elf: No big deal. Everyone knows the Chinese pay the tariffs on their toy exports.
Second Elf: If you believe that, I have an imaginary toy factory in a fictional Arctic town I can sell you.
Credibility Crisis:
Because of warming temperatures from the climate hoax, scientists predict Arctic summers will be ice free by 2040, which poses a critical problem.
How can kids believe Santa Claus exists knowing that if he lives in the North Pole in the summer, he’d drown?