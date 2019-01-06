Time for some comfort news:
Seeking to improve passenger safety, Delta tightened the rules for support animals.
Now, the customer must sign a document confirming the animal will behave in the cabin or risk being barred from boarding or removed from the plane.
Better rule: The support animal cannot exceed six inches in height and must be battery operated.
Elsewhere in the news, New Jersey is the last state to bar drivers from pumping their own gas. In 2012, 63 percent of voters supported the law.
New Jerseyans know a scam when they see one. If the price of gas is the same if you pump it or they pump it, why would you pump it for free just to get less service?
Which brings our discussion to one of the most durable life forms ever discovered — the American cockroach.
Scientists are decoding the genome of the cockroach for the benefit of mankind. They want to understand the cockroach’s ability to regenerate lost limbs.
Human studies could pose a problem. Guaranteed, every test subject will volunteer for the control group. No one wants to risk growing a leg — a cockroach leg is really ugly.
Caution: Cockroaches are insects, not support animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.