Jim Naugler: No talking politics for good reason

You’ve heard the advice and regretted ignoring it: Don’t argue politics or religion with friends and acquaintances. No one is going to talk you out of your beliefs and you’re not converting anyone.

The only conversions are the ones everyone suspects and few believe—jailhouse and deathbed.

Congress doesn’t help. Politics have become toxic and tribal. It’s the politics of war not compromise.

You can tell how many times a politician has reached across the aisle by counting the number of missing fingers.

Dark money, wealth inequality and gerrymandering help fuel political divisions.

Dark money is unlimited, untraceable donations to political action committees (PACs). Dark money allows billionaires to complain a rigged tax code allows them to legally pay a pittance while anonymously paying to rig the tax code.

Current wealth inequality inspires comparison to the Gilded Age (1870-1900). The Gilded Age—few rich; many poor—featured intense partisanship, gridlock and narrow elections. In two Gilded Age presidential contests, the winner lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College vote.