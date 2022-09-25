Jim Naugler: No trivial matter here

Why do trivia questions require non-trivial answers? Take language and writing.

When did humans first start talking? Remarkably, researchers have pinpointed the precise range — between 2 million and 50,000 years ago.

Mandarin is unanimously rated the toughest language to master; English arguably the easiest. Ask any sheltered American tourist: non-English speakers will understand English if the English speaker speaks slower and louder.

When did writing first appear? 11:37 a.m. on July 27, 3,200 BCE in Mesopotamia.

What group first invented writing? Sumerians, who, as traders, needed writing for long distance communication. For instance, two Sumerian brothers owned a chain of Trader Jamal’s groceries.

The Sumerians wrote on tablets because texting isn’t available for another 5,500 years.

Where did the Sumerians come from? Mesopotamia before they moved to Cleveland. Why Cleveland? Good question.

What’s the shortest word? “a”; most popular word? “the”; most abused word? “awesome”.

What are the oldest words? According to science, the 23 oldest words in the English language are unchanged after 15,000 years.

The list includes “mother,” “bark” and… “old.”

Speaking of trivia, where are rarely used English words like “evanescent” and “querulous” still used? College admission tests.

If angels don’t exist, why do they speak Enochian?