Jim Naugler: Non-verbal clues send clear signals

How do most of us read the minds and moods of others? Non-verbal cues.

Unfortunately, the comfort of interpreting non-verbal cues leaves too many overconfident they’re right and too few confident they’re wrong.

Non-verbal cues — voice, volume facial expressions and other forms of body language — may reveal underlying motives and feelings but just as often lead us astray.

Take the person who is relaxed, resting and experiencing no emotion but whose facial expression appears angry, annoyed, irritated or contemptuous (known pseudo-scientifically as “RBF”).

If your friends and associates ask you if you’re angry or if something is wrong, you probably have it.

When my friends asked for the make and model of the truck that ran over my face, I saw my doctor. He took one look at my face and said, “You don’t have ‘RBF,’ but the truck must be totaled.”

Multiple studies show non-verbal cues are easy to misinterpret and unreliable. If you want to know what a person thinks, ask.

Before marrying, Hildegard asks Harold, “Do you want children?”

“No,” says Harold, “I want a dog.”

“Will you change diapers?”

“That’s why I want a dog.”

“Maybe, Harold, we stick to non-verbal cues.”