I’m a member of the silent minority — guys who are mechanically disinclined.
It took me a week to solve the child-proof cap on the medicine bottle. It didn’t help the bottle came without written instructions.
A boat motor is exponentially more complex than a bottle cap.
Recently, guests are enjoying a sunset cruise on my pontoon boat when the engine beeps loudly, then dies. The electric starter makes the strained click of a drained battery. Silence.
Bob, a retired jet engine mechanic, steps up. He removes the engine cover exposing a bewildering array of wires and engine stuff. Bob immediately spots the culprit: a disconnected wire from the alternator.
Next, starting the engine. Bob knows where the emergency rope to manually start the engine is cruelly hidden from clueless boat owners — out of sight under the engine cover.
The engine starts on the third pull and begins recharging the battery.
Note: Bob is not an alias. Bob is his real name and Bob saved the day. So, if you see Bob at a gas station or grocery, thank him for his rescue.
Always remember Archimedes’ Law: Never launch your pontoon boat without life jackets and a jet engine mechanic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.