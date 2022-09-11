Jim Naugler: Overboard with overconfidence? Think again

A fine line separates confidence from overconfidence.

Overconfidence is overestimating one’s skills, believing those skills are better than others and having excessively certain beliefs.

In a poll of over 1,700 people, 6% said they could beat a bear in a straight fight.

Enter Fosdick and Milkweed walking in the woods. A Grizzly charges them. As Milkweed flees, he sees Fosdick standing his ground while confidently muttering his last words, “I have black belts in judo, karate and taekwondo. Smokey doesn’t have a belt. He doesn’t even have suspenders.”

Next, landing a plane safely in an emergency without killing anyone.

Subjects in a New Zealand study watched a three-minute video of a pilot making a sudden descent. The video was purposely useless. Yet, a quarter of the subjects were 62% confident they could land the plane safely and half the subjects were 30% confident.

Later, when a pilot slumped over the wheel with a heart attack at 10,000 feet, one of six passengers turned to the others for help and asked, “Anyone feeling overconfident?”

A famous study found 93% of drivers believe they’re above average drivers. If anyone believes only 7% of drivers are below average, they haven’t driven in Iowa.