Holiday season is pet peeve season. The drumbeat of chestnuts like Jingle Bells, Rudolph and Sleigh Ride replace the serene sound of jackhammers.
But let’s talk about year-round pet peeves.
During regularly scheduled programming, the announcer says, “Don’t go away. We’ll be right back after a brief string of endless commercials.”
I start channel surfing. The Better Half looks up from her computer. “What are you watching?”
“The Weather Channel, I need some excitement during the brief string of endless commercials.”
“Channel surfing is a big pet peeve.”
“So, you were glued to the incontinence ad with the seven deadly side effects?”
“A really big pet peeve.”
An even bigger pet peeve is the car that straddles two parking spaces in a parking lot with no empty spaces.
Years ago, we arrive late to a musical event with another couple.
The parking lot is full but a big black Cadillac straddles two prime parking spaces.
The driver leaves us at the lobby. Then he gently backs his Subaru into the Cadillac and pushes it into its parking space.
He pulls forward and parks in the vacated space.
“ A New York parking space,” he says with a small smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.