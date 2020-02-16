Jim Naugler: Political cliches are so yesterday

What’s worse than bad political analysis? Political analysis riddled with clichés, which has the advantage of being bad…and annoying.

Annoying clichés that substitute for analysis:

The cliché “herding cats” is obsolete. Once it meant rallying independent politicians. But in today’s tribal politics, cats became lemmings and lemmings are self-herding.

Politicians now speak in “dog whistles” — signals to a specific group of voters.

The problem is signal clarity. When a congressman accidently was flatulent on TV, his supporters protested air pollution in Los Angeles.

“View from 30,000 feet” means a big-picture observation. Then there’s the actual big picture from 30,000 feet: When clouds aren’t obscuring the view, flyers are watching movies, connecting to Wi-Fi or fending off rabid comfort animals.

Warring within the party’s ranks means facing a “circular firing squad.” This cliché should have died peacefully years ago. But tragically, a hardened pacifist, Harvey Milkweed, replaced bullets with blanks.

Some clichés aren’t obvious: Senator Foghorn’s campaign has “momentum” or it’s on “autopilot” or it “crashed and burned.”

But at the end of the day, political pundits must think outside the box, take the tiger by the tail and avoid clichés like the plague. Clichés aren’t low-hanging fruit, just rotten fruit.

