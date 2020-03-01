Jim Naugler: Poor cell service is no laughing matter

Two hunters are in the woods when one hunter collapses. He’s not breathing and his friend calls 911.

“My friend is dead!” he yells. “What should I do?”

The operator says, “Calm down. First, let’s make sure he’s dead.”

There’s a silence, then Blam! Blam! Back on the phone, the guy says, “OK, now what?” *

(* Voted world’s funniest joke in a 2002 online poll).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What if the hunter collapsed in rural Wisconsin? The desperate buddy calls 911. Busy. He redials ... busy … five more times … still busy.

Interrupted service is a chronic problem in rural Wisconsin. One day in Mondovi, 911 service was out for eight hours. It’s faster to call Igor’s Pizza and order a large pepperoni than 911.

Twenty years ago, the telecommunications industry pushed deregulation. The pitch: weak rules and lax oversight spur investment and competition.

Everyone forgot that companies in business to make money will not voluntarily invest to lose money. Maintaining landlines or investing in wireless infrastructure in low-density, hilly rural areas loses money.