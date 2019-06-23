As summer approaches, teenage boys get hormonal urges to do something stupid. Trouble starts when they connect with others. Like when graduating seniors break into La Crescent High School.
We know they are guys because they demonstrate a primitive knowledge of male anatomy on the classroom chalkboards and move a lot of furniture.
Normally, this prank, while lame, requires derring-do. Entering a locked, empty high school after hours is forbidden and there is a risk of getting caught. But the guys have zero risk of getting caught — getting caught is guaranteed.
While students post lookout outside, security cameras post lookout inside.
Later, Tom, Dick and Knut meet at Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria and Lutefisk Emporium for a postmortem on their star turn on the security camera:
Tom: What about our constitutional right to peaceful assembly? We skulked around without a word.
Dick: We needed a permit.
Knut: Security cameras have blind spots.
Dick: So, we walked in front of the camera’s sweet spot.
Tom: We can say the video is fake news.
Dick: Like the guy shouting “fake news” as he hurtled over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
Knut: We needed a wedding planner…They know how to, uh, plan.
