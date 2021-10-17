Jim Naugler: Progress, South Dakota style

South Dakota, where winters are so brutal, hibernating bears rent space in their dens.

South Dakota, proud home of chislic — salted cubes of meat served on toothpicks with a side of soda crackers.

South Dakota, where cattle outnumber people 4 to 1. So why does South Dakota have the country’s highest concentration of loan officers and the third-highest concentration of accountants and auditors?

In the 1970s, raging inflation cut credit card company profits then limited by usury laws (caps on interest) to prevent loan sharking (charging exorbitant interest rates).

A 1978 Supreme Court decision allowed credit card companies located in a state with high interest rates to charge the same rates in other states.

South Dakota immediately welcomed aspiring loan sharks by abolishing any interest-rate ceiling. Two banking great whites opened for business. South Dakota gained a financial services industry and the US gained a trillion-dollar credit card debt.

Next, South Dakota created “dynasty trusts” to protect the wealth of beleaguered billionaires. Recently, the Pandora Papers, a trove of financial documents, shows South Dakota’s trust system’s porous regulation and opaqueness makes it the new Switzerland: a haven for tax dodging and laundered money.

In financial services parlance, it’s called progress.

