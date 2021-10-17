 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jim Naugler: Progress, South Dakota style

  • 0
Jim Naugler

jim Naugler 

South Dakota, where winters are so brutal, hibernating bears rent space in their dens.

South Dakota, proud home of chislic — salted cubes of meat served on toothpicks with a side of soda crackers.

South Dakota, where cattle outnumber people 4 to 1. So why does South Dakota have the country’s highest concentration of loan officers and the third-highest concentration of accountants and auditors?

In the 1970s, raging inflation cut credit card company profits then limited by usury laws (caps on interest) to prevent loan sharking (charging exorbitant interest rates).

A 1978 Supreme Court decision allowed credit card companies located in a state with high interest rates to charge the same rates in other states.

South Dakota immediately welcomed aspiring loan sharks by abolishing any interest-rate ceiling. Two banking great whites opened for business. South Dakota gained a financial services industry and the US gained a trillion-dollar credit card debt.

Next, South Dakota created “dynasty trusts” to protect the wealth of beleaguered billionaires. Recently, the Pandora Papers, a trove of financial documents, shows South Dakota’s trust system’s porous regulation and opaqueness makes it the new Switzerland: a haven for tax dodging and laundered money.

People are also reading…

In financial services parlance, it’s called progress.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News