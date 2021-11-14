Jim Naugler: Real news you can’t use:

In 2019, a wildlife photographer, while snorkeling, is filming a sardine run off the South African coast when a Bryde’s whale scoops him up. Seconds later, it spits him out.

More recently, a lobster diver off the Cape Cod coast, spends 30 seconds in the mouth of a humpback whale before it spits him out.

Lesson: Whales have poor eyesight but they’re discerning eaters.

A security camera catches two Florida financial geniuses trying to open an ATM with a blowtorch. Instead, they weld the hinges shut. It’s a great audition tape for when they try to mastermind a prison break.

Florida high school students spot a racoon in a school vending machine. While staff debate a solution, a savvy student puts four quarters in the machine and presses the button between diet soda and barbeque junk food marked “racoon.”

FAQ about vultures:

How does a vulture’s digestive tract neutralize diseases from eating dead animals such as bubonic plague, rabies, distemper, anthrax, etc.? Extreme stomach acid and a cast iron immune system.

Why do vultures mostly eat rotten dead animals and rarely kill live ones? Too much work.

Why don’t vultures have any friends? Bait breath.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0