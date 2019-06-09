This is a soggy dog story.
Nestled in the middle of nowhere, Michigan Tech is renowned for engineering and hockey.
Fifteen students share a five-bedroom house and a dog. The house dog, Neptune, is one happy Lab. Between meals, Neptune snacks on spilled beer and dropped chips.
One day, Mike takes Neptune for a walk along a Lake Superior beach despite braving freakish weather — warm and sunny.
Mike spots an inner-tube under a nearby tree. Lounging in the tube, he tosses a tennis ball then hangs on to the leash as Neptune gives chase. Toss...repeat...toss. Next stop: Duluth.
Eventually, Neptune tires and tries to crawl into the tube. Scratching madly, a claw punctures the tube. Fffffffffffff.
Mike and Neptune are 200 yards from shore. As Mike swims to shore, Neptune tries to claw atop Mike’s back. Mike rolls on his back and wrestles with the dog until the two part ways.
Exhausted, Mike is still yards from shore but he can’t swim any more. He’s about to go under when his toes touch bottom.
Mike lays sprawled on the beach at water’s edge. Suddenly, a soggy tennis ball hits him in the face. He looks up. It’s Neptune…grinning.
