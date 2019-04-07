If you live on the Mississippi, there are four seasons: summer, fall, winter and submerged.
Our 100-year floods come so frequently, folks wonder whether hydrologists are counting gerbil years or calendar years.
Fact is, 100-year flood means there’s a 1 percent chance each year the flood will strike.
The odds of a major flood striking are like winning the lottery.
Each year, we cross our fingers we beat the odds and lose the lottery.
We own a place on Lake Onalaska, a man-made, Mississippi-fed, flooded prairie.
Homes built after 1965 must be constructed above the great flood of 1965. Our little white cottage was built after the great war ended in 1865.
A good flood is not all bad. Fishing in front of the cottage is outstanding — you can cast your line from the living room couch.
This year, the neighborhood is flooded with gawkers. It’s crazy. You’d think no one ever saw a house floating downstream before.
During the second great flood in 2001, so many rubberneckers drove by, a neighbor put a folding chair on the road with a collection can and a sign that read, “Gawkers-50 cents.”
But the view’s worth it — magnificent bluffs, birds, sunsets…and, ahem, mayflies.
