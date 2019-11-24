Two things we know: Daylight saving time doesn’t save daylight and doesn’t save time. Daylight saving time does help you if you’re afraid of flying: You can get jet lag without leaving home.
Studies show daylight saving time increases the risk of fatal car crashes, harsher judicial sentences, cluster headaches, heart attacks and strokes.
Multiple studies also show dog owners look like their dogs. Face it, studies are like greeting cards — there’s one for every occasion.
The U.S. implemented daylight saving time on March 31, 1918 as a wartime effort to save an hour’s worth of energy.
You have free articles remaining.
Someone needs to tell authorities the war is over.
The Uniform Time Act of 1966 imposes uniform time across the country including daylight saving time. Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas seek to opt out. Piecemeal changes in daylight saving time can complicate time zones. Take a recent murder scene on the Oklahoma and Kansas border. The homicide detective asks the investigating policeman time of death.
“A witness saw the victim shot at 1:47 a.m.,” says the cop. “But from the waist down he died an hour earlier in Kansas.”
Bottom line, 74% of Americans want daylight saving time terminated while permanently keeping “Summer Time” and later sunsets, yet 79% prefer waxed over unwaxed dental floss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.