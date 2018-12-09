Editor’s note: Jim is attending a popular seminar: “Brain cramps — Are they contagious?” Substituting is beloved advice maven Trixy Idsky, who tells it like it is when it’s often better to tell it like it isn’t.
Q. How can I get people to pronounce my name correctly? Signed: Siobhan.
A. Wow. Your guess is as good as mine.
Q. Should my fiancé and I give in to his family’s insistence on serving “happy” brownies at our wedding? Signed: Temperance.
A. Yes.
Q. How can I prove my husband is trying to poison me? Signed: Concerned.
A. Your death from poisoning should provide adequate proof.
Q. Should I tell my boss I had a horrifying dream of his death? Signed: Soothsayer
A. Absolutely. Be sure to break the good news while carrying a toy replica of an AR-15.
Q. How can I tell mother she’s cut off from watching my son Humphrey after he lost three fingers under her care? Signed: Finger-lickin’ good.
A. Tell her Humphrey counts with his fingers and he can’t lose any more or he’ll flunk arithmetic.
Q. Should I accept Dad’s girlfriend’s offer to pay off my six-figure student loan? Signed: Perplexed.
A. So, what’s your question?
