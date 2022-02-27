Jim Naugler: Smart speakers remain challenging

Artificial Intelligence (AI) allows computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making of humans.

AI computer programs can beat chess champions, run robotic surgery and help develop drugs.

Artificial Intelligence, however, still has teething problems. 40% of facial recognition errors are people of color. To facial recognition software, it seems people of color all look alike.

Which brings us to the smart speaker device. These devices rely on AI voice recognition technology. Smart speakers can find content on the web, set alarms, get directions and purchase stuff on the internet.

Learning to recognize your voice remains a challenge.

Fred asks Hildegard for the weather report. After Fred asks a third time, Hildegard answers, “You clearly don’t speak English. Sprechen sie Deutsch?”

Fred and Ethel try to learn their new smart device’s abilities: “Hildegard, what can we ask you?” Hildegard answers, “Don’t ask me if I’m married or why I don’t lose weight.”

A week later, Fred orders, “Hildegard, play smooth jazz.” Instead, the smart device plays bird calls from Cucamonga.

Fred changes tune, “Hildegard, play soft rock.” Instead, the smart device plays an ode to crackers of the world.

“Fred,” says Ethel, “move the parrot to the other room.”

