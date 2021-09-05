Jim Naugler: So much to enjoy in 'Second City'

Folks often identify Chicago with its storied sports teams: the Bears, Bulls and Hawks. Another team, the Cubs, is a story in Grimm’s Fairy Tales. In this terrifying tale, Cubs fans are tormented they may never see the Cubs win a World Series again in their lifetime.

But there’s more.

Chicago means “stinky onion” named after the area’s abundant onions and garlic. In chronically short supply — mouthwash

Chicago is called the “Second City” because it was built twice after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 burned the first version to the ground. The choice of nicknames was “Second City” or “Twice Baked.”

The Second City is first in architecture. Chicago is the foremost architectural city in America and one of the world’s great architectural cities.

The first skyscraper was built in Chicago. New York’s skyscrapers are built on rock; Chicago’s skyscrapers are built on swampland.

Shriners are a huge hit at parades. Big guys wearing goofy fezzes sit scrunched on tiny go-cart sized cars or fire trucks driving in formation. Then they start crossing in front of each other, brake suddenly, and squeeze between each other with inches to spare. It looks just like gridlocked traffic on I-90 into Chicago.

