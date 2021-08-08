Jim Naugler: Some questions are just plain stupid

We ask questions to get information or test knowledge.

There are eight types of questions including open, leading and rhetorical questions. But the list omits one of the most frequently asked questions—the dumb question.

Whoever says there are no stupid questions has never been asked a stupid question.

In this spirit, for those of you with too much time on your hands, there’s the mind numbing sports press conference. Coaches and players recite canned answers, ritual clichés, and respond to questions with monosyllables when multiple monosyllables are necessary.

In return, some reporters ask questions so lame they qualify for handicapped parking.

True story: A reporter at a super bowl presser asked a defensive end: Is this a “must-win” game?

Player: “Yes.”

Player thinking: I thought the dodo bird was extinct.

Then there’s the “What were you thinking?“ questions.

Reporter: “What were you thinking when you loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning?”