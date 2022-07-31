Jim Naugler: Still denying climate change

For many folks, seeing, not science, is believing. Record droughts, floods, fires, heat waves and hurricanes have convinced 74% of Americans that climate change is real.

Climate change deniers (motto: records are made to be broken) account for 14% of Americans.

Recently, reporters corner Senator Blunderbuss, a climate change denier and subsidiary of the fossil fuel industry:

“Senator, how do you explain rising world temperatures and record floods and droughts?”

“Supply chain issues.”

The megadrought in the Southwest is converting Lake Mead to Mead Pond. As the lake recedes, bodies appear. A Las Vegas cop and detective stand over a dead body. “So, what do you think, detective?”

“Homicide,” says the detective.

“How do you know? There’s no autopsy.”

“His feet are encased in concrete.”

Not all climate change disasters are bad. A record flood closes Yellowstone Park. The flood waters destroy roads, trees and bridges but it’s worth it—High water improves spawning grounds and flushes out sediments increasing the trout population.

Climate scientists (97%) and most Americans (62%) agree that human activity primarily causes global climate change. Over the past 200 years, the temperature rose 1.0°. Over the next 50 years, the temperature rose 1.5° from human activity.