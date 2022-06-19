Jim Naugler: Still looking for differences

Genetically, brains and talent are evenly divided between the sexes. Yet, instead of shutting out one-half the talent pool, society finally opened to women from law to medicine to business.

But folks still search for cosmetic differences and the Mars/Venus thing. Before it was a candy bar, Mars was the Roman god of war. Before it was a razor, Venus was a Roman goddess of love.

A cosmetic differences review:

“Fred, why are you cleaning the leaf gutters with a toothbrush?”

“Efficiency, Ethel. Remember, a man’s brain size is 10% larger than a woman’s.

“So, a parrot that can ask for a cracker in 50 languages is dumber than a whale that can’t tell the difference between an ocean and a beach?”

Sorry, it’s not debatable, women are more thin-skinned. A man’s skin is 25% thicker.

Remember, a man may have the memory of an elephant, but a woman’s memory requires cloud storage.

Biologically, women have a better sense of taste and smell. Which begs the question, why do some women have such awful taste in men?

Women are more oriented to faces, men to things. That’s why the show is called “Jay Leno’s Garage” not “Jaylene Leno’s Garage.”

