Today’s topic is the circle of life.
An independent study found 32 of 35 wells in southwestern Wisconsin “substantially” polluted with fecal matter from humans or livestock.
For the entrepreneur, the crappy well water creates commercial opportunity— bottled water. After all, 40% of bottled water is tap water anyway.
Branding is easy. Substitute tinted glass for cheap plastic bottles and label the waste water, Melted Ice Cap. Then trumpet the water’s unique full-bodied taste plus it’s a rich source of natural fiber.
Now, flash back to the late 1960s. Asian carp are imported to devour algae in Deep South sewage lagoons and fish farms.
Soon the carp become bit players in a revenge fantasy. Through human stupidity, carp escape into the Mississippi River, ravage everything, and now threaten the Great Lakes.
Which brings us back to the polluted wells in southwestern Wisconsin: poop is the problem; carp is the solution. Just flush a couple of carp down the well and wait for clean water.
How do you know when the well water is clean? When the carp text you they’re starving.
With clean well water comes a fresh branding opportunity. The bottle label now reads, “Melted Ice Cap — water that’s carp clean.”
