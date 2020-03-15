Jim Naugler: Tales of cats, dogs and Dixie Chicks

Time for real news so odd it sounds fake:
The AP reports scientists recreated the sound of an Egyptian mummy. The mummy’s first words: “When do these bandages come off? The accident was 3,000 years ago.”
A North Carolina animal rescue organization announced the “world’s worst cat.” According to the cat’s Facebook profile, Chairwoman Miao dislikes “dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks…and…hugs.”
Hostility to dogs, children and hugs is not the worst cat behavior; it’s not even weird behavior — but the Dixie Chicks? And how does animal rescue know Madame Tuna Breath dislikes the Dixie Chicks? Maybe because she treats devices playing the Dixie Chicks like litter boxes.
Since her tongue-in-cheek Facebook profile, the animal rescue organization received 50 applications to adopt Cruella de Feline — proof that at least 50 cat lovers are a breed apart.
Speaking of pets, a popular music app offers a playlist of music for your dog. When dog whisperers across the country group tested the playlist, one song’s lyrics repeatedly drew howls of protest — “You ain’t nothin but a hound dog.”
Recently, the temperature in the Antarctic Peninsula hit a record 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit — warmer than Dallas. It was so warm seals broke into a cold sweat.