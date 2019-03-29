The fastest way to cross the line between communing with nature and inciting the wrath of nature is ignoring nature.
JT, with his trusty dog (real name, “Ally”) by his side drives his trusty SUV (unreal name, “Clarise”) off-road into the snowy Oregon wilderness.
JT drives his SUV until it’s buried in snow in a snowstorm.
JT and Ally organize a sleepover in the SUV.
Next day, JT attempts to walk for help but the snow is too deep.
For four more nights, JT stays warm by periodically starting his SUV and stays fed on a few taco sauce packets.
When asked later, Ally is mum on whether JT shares any taco sauce packets.
On the fifth day, a snowmobiler spots the buried SUV.
Authorities recommend drivers in cold climates carry the expedition package: water, canned food, blanket, basic tool-kit and first aid kit.
The snowmobiler carries the expedition lite package -- a cell phone.
Rescuers find JT and Ally hungry but in good condition. Clarise is running on empty.
Many guys pass through two critical stages in life: puberty and stupidity.
JT admits barely surviving stage two, “Got lucky, let’s never do that again.”
Ally and Clarise couldn’t agree more.
