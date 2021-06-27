Jim Naugler: Testing personality

Psychologists slice personality into five easy pieces that spell c-a-n-o-e: Conscientiousness, agreeableness, neuroticism, openness to experience, extraversion.

Business administrators administering the Big Five personality test prefer employees who are conscientious (take orders), agreeable (while smiling) and emotionally stable (without whining).

The difficult trait is neuroticism or the power of pessimistic thinking. On the personality test, a neurotic strongly agrees with these statements: “I get irritated easily;” “I get upset easily; ““I can get an AR-15 easily.”

Research shows women consistently report higher neuroticism than men. The explanation might elude male researchers coming off a bitter divorce — women are more open and honest.

The problem is the Big Five personality test is a self-reported questionnaire and false responses are difficult to control for. For example, the odds of someone strongly agreeing with the statement, “I do not have a good imagination” are about the same as the odds of a tooth fairy leaving a winning lottery ticket under your pillow.

Another problem is validity. Does the test predict actual behavior? After 50 years of testing, the answer is encouraging — experts aren’t sure.

Interestingly, research shows highly agreeable men make less money than more disagreeable men. The unofficial diagnosis is “doormat syndrome.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0