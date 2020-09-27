Jim Naugler: Thank goodness, he listened to Mom

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women gained the right to vote in 1920 after 70 years of protests.

The protests lasted 69.9 years longer than necessary because men in the legislature couldn’t make up their minds. They were too angry and emotional.

Ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was no sure thing. Thirty-five states approved with 36 states needed for passage.

Seven states, six from Old Dixie, heroically stood tall on the wrong side of history and opposed ratification.

Enter Tennessee, the “Volunteer” state. The Tennessee Legislature deadlocked 48-48 leaving the tie-breaking vote to a 23-year-old legislator, Harry Burn.

Burn opposed ratification. But under unyielding pressure from his mother, Burn voted “yes.”

It took a mama’s boy to do a man’s job.

Speaking of rights, under 9th century English common law, women took the husband’s surname because women were property transferred from father to husband. The rule died in 19th century America but the tradition lives on.

The teacher asks a new student, “How did you get your name, Stephanie Smith-Jones-Kowalski?”