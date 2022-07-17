Jim Naugler: The advantages of texting

A majority of smart phone users, 68%, text more than call. Why?

You can talk faster than write. Tone is often more important than words. A phone call takes place in real time and quickly covers more ground.

Texting, however, has the advantage of being cold and impersonal.

Substituting for nuance and tone are emojis. Emojis are variations of the smiley face showing emotions attached to the text. Text: “Did you hear Senator Foghorn died.” Emoji: smiley face with tears of joy.

Because texts are short, abbreviations replace words which can create confusion. LOL means Laughed out Loud not Lots of Love. IMHO means In My Humble Opinion not I’m Hungover.

The average response to a text is 90 seconds. 90 seconds. The phone pings and you interrupt an impending head-on collision with an 18-wheeler to read some mindless text. Sure, it could be important — it could be a cutesy cat picture from Gladys.

Unscheduled misunderstanding: You send a text tinged with clever snark. The significant other is not amused. The chain of texts to follow is long enough to circumvent the earth.

Limited to 160 characters, texts aren’t going to say much. Insert emoji with two thumbs up here.