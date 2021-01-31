 Skip to main content
Jim Naugler: The adventure of pursuing happiness
Jim Naugler: The adventure of pursuing happiness

Jim Naugler

Multiple, replicated studies over 10 years prove the maxim: Obsessive pursuit of happiness leads to unhappiness. After all, nothing’s more frustrating than pursuing happiness that keeps getting away.

The desire to feel happy makes people feel lonely. The obsessive resents friends for distracting from reaching important goals. Yet, spending more time with friends and positive people makes folks happy:

Psychiatrist to patient: “You seem happier.”

“I am. I bumped into a dear friend — positive, non-judgmental, great listener.”

“Who is he?”

“Ricky Bobby, a rescue dog.”

Then there’s too much of a good thing:

Psychiatrist to patient: “You seem crankier.”

“Call me ungrateful but if I have to write one more daily entry in my ‘gratitude journal’, I’m switching to a voodoo doll. Someone else is going to feel the pain.”

Can’t overlook the positive thinking meme at the extreme — visualizing your success:

Psychiatrist to patient: “You seem bonkers.”

“Just following the recommendation of renowned quack, Dr. Fosdick: A workout in the brain is as good as a workout in the gym.”

“Then how do you explain the conversion of the beer belly to the beer keg?”

The secret to happiness: Don’t worry about being happy. Instead, “Don’t worry, be happy.”

