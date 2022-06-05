Jim Naugler: The case for changing sheets once a week

Ever wonder why superheroes have x-ray vision but not microscopic vision? Mites.

An estimated 1.5-2.5 million mites live in our pores dining on hair gunk. The demodex mite lives 20 days. At night it mates and a mite lays up to 24 eggs each time.

Limiting the mite population by imposing a one-egg policy is out — too authoritarian.

Mites are arachnids related to spiders. Under an electron microscope, the mite has a face only another mite could love.

Demodex mites, however, are harmless, eat harmful bacteria and refuse to wear gang tattoos.

Dust mites are a different story. Dust mites devour dead skin cells and we shed 500 million skin cells daily.

The problem is a shortage of port-a-potties. 20 million people suffer from dust mite allergies caused by mite poo.

Next issue: dealing with a rich source of fungi, bacteria, and fecal remains of mites — the bed sheet. So, how often should you change sheets?

For the average single man, it’s four months or sometime later when the sheets really need to be cleaned.

The average for most folks, including single women, is two weeks to 24 days.

Experts recommend changing sheets weekly … more often if you’re completely grossed out.

