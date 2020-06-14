Jim Naugler: The deadly toll on Bloody Run Creek

The murder rate of Midsomer County, England, is nearly triple the national average.
In 126 episodes of this popular mystery series, “Midsomer Murders” chronicles 369 murders and more than 480 total deaths.
There are so many murders, “Midsomer Murders” isn’t a whodunit it’s a whodidn’t. Each episode averages 2.6 murders so your favorite suspect is usually dead before Detective Barnaby stumbles onto the real culprit.
Yet, the mother of all whodunits isn’t Midsomer County, England, or the even deadlier Cabot Cove, Maine (“Murder, She Wrote”), but a place near McGregor, Iowa.
Recently, investigators responded to a grisly scene. Dead bodies everywhere. There were 898 fish, mostly prized trout, floating belly-up on Bloody Run Creek.
Iowa DNR agents quickly eliminated the prime suspects. The creek had an alibi. Bloody Run Creek got its name in the 1820s from deer hunting, not fish killing.
Next, Colonel Mustard and Mrs. Peacock were out. Investigators found no candlestick, knife, lead pipe or explosive devices.
Which leaves pollutants upstream such as manure or chemicals from farming, DNR officials suspect. But investigators arrived several hours too late, giving the pollutants time to escape downstream undetected.
It’s unknown whether authorities ordered autopsies as the mystery shifts from cold fish to a cold case.
