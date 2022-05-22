Jim Naugler: The ride share difference

Why do ride-hailing services drive circles around taxis? It’s the drivers.

Drivers are usually dependent on a single employer, the ride-hailing service, for fares, tips, wages, routes and setting prices but ride-hailing drivers are independent contractors not employees.

As independent contractors, the drivers have rights: The right to use their own car, pay for all their gas and maintenance and buy their own liability insurance.

The biggest right of all is the right to earn less than minimum wage. An MIT study found 41% of drivers earn less than the minimum wage in their state after deducting for expenses.

While independent contractors don’t qualify for unemployment compensation or worker’s compensation, the low pay qualifies them for Medicaid and food stamps.

On security, taxi drivers must be fingerprinted and their prints checked through the FBI database. Drivers for the ride-hailing service must have a driver’s license and a pulse.

A 2016 lawsuit revealed 25 drivers in Los Angeles and San Francisco had serious criminal records. Drivers with convictions for murder and kidnapping slipped by the ride-hailing service’s rigorous background checks.

Is calling an employee an independent contractor to shift costs to the driver and lower wages a sham? Only in California.

