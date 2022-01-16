Jim Naugler: The struggle continues

Commercial fishing nets worldwide are endangering several species of whales and dolphins. Scientists enthusiastically recommend substituting America’s social safety net which is so porous, no aquatic animal is at risk.

The U.S. government leads all modern advanced countries in helping its families struggle: no paid family medical leave; no paid maternity leave; bottom third in child care.

Senators Blunderbuss and Foghorn rehash their rationale for opposing paid maternity leave and subsidized child care:

Blunderbuss grumbles, “Subsidizing maternity leave and universal child care is expensive, unnecessary and inflationary. A mother’s place is at home raising her children.

The taxpayer should not suffer because 72% of mothers with children at home made the wrong choice by working to help pay the mortgage and feed the family.”

Blunderbuss is later cornered by a gaggle of reporters outside an elevator:

Reporter: “Senator, food insecurity has tripled since the beginning of the pandemic. What is the government going to do?”

Blunderbuss: “The solution to food insecurity is more tax cuts for the rich.”

Reporter: “What about the plague of food deserts?”

Blunderbuss: “Contrary to my alarmist friends, food deserts are not caused by climate change.”

Reporter: “But …”

Blunderbuss: “The solution to food deserts is obvious — more rain.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0