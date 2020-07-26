Jim Naugler: The trifecta of these tough times

The three amigos of tough times are worry, stress and anxiety.
Worry happens in your mind; stress happens in your body and anxiety happens from overdosing on worry and stress.
Worry begins by dwelling on negative thoughts and ends by thinking about a solution:
Psychologist to patient: “Don’t worry about what ‘they’ say. I spoke with ‘them’ and ‘they’ never heard of you.”
First guy: “I’m worried my memory is shot from playing too long without a helmet.”
Second guy: “Relax, Herb. Miniature golf is not a contact sport.”
Stress is a physical reaction to environmental forces that exceeds a person’s resources.
Stress is facing a hungry bear while gripping your only weapon—a salmon.
You know you’re under chronic stress if you can’t stop eating unsalted seaweed chips a year after the expiration date.
Anxiety is a response to a false alarm: You feel your job’s threatened when it’s not or you flunked a test when you did (not all false alarms are false).
To reduce anxiety, experts recommend saying “No” to that sixth cup of coffee. Stop mainlining sugar. Count sheep.
I ran out of sheep so I switched to toes. It didn’t help. I only counted nine toes.
