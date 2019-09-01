Fosdick and Milkweed order lunch. The server fills Fosdick’s glass with tap water and Milkweed’s glass with bottled water.
Fosdick: We need a bottle ban. 70% of plastic water bottles are not recycled. Plastic to China for recycling is coming back stamped, “Return to sender.”
Milkweed: Plastic water bottles are only 3.3% of all drink packaging in landfills. Soda bottles are 13.3%; cans 7.9%.
F: The solution is reusable bottles of glass or metal or something biodegradable.
M: Inconvenient — and if bottled water is unavailable, 63% of people choose soda, not tap water.
F: 40% of all bottled water is tap water.
M: Tell that to the folks drinking municipal lead in Flint, Newark and St. Joseph, Louisiana.
F: A German study found more than 24,000 chemicals in bottled water. A gallon of this chemical stew costs four times a gallon of milk.
M: 93% of Americans believe bottled water should be available. Besides, zero-calorie bottled water is healthier than zillion-calorie bottled soda or juice.
F: Whales are dying from eating plastic waste.
M: They should read the labels.
F: The last whale was someone’s mother.
M: How do they know Gladys wasn’t Glen?
F: Glen was pregnant.
