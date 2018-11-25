Traditions never die; they just mutate.
Traditionally, women cook and clean on Thanksgiving while men watch football, play cards and drink beer. If the roles ever flip, men will insist on a new tradition — dinner reservations.
Traditionally, political arguments arise after someone loses the coin toss over the last drumstick.
Traditionally, the vast majority of Thanksgiving Day turkeys are hens but we insist on calling them “Tom.” Crazy Uncle Harold immediately spots a transgender issue and the fight begins.
A Native American, Squanto, teaches Pilgrims how to plant corn, find fish and hunt beavers preventing starvation. In return, the Pilgrims generously contribute a made-up holiday.
Three guys walk into a sports bar on Thanksgiving (Note: These guys are divorced. If they were married, they would be racing into a grocery with a last-minute list of stuff needed for Thanksgiving):
First Guy: I’ve seen the world’s biggest Turkey. It weighed 86 pounds.
Second Guy: No, I’ve seen the world’s biggest turkey. It’s a giant balloon turkey in Macy’s parade.
The two guys smugly turn to the third guy who casually sips his beer.
Third Guy: No brainer, guys. The biggest turkey is the Detroit Lions playing football on Thanksgiving Day.
