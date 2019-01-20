Why is a dog man’s best friend but not a cat?
Maybe because if you stand 5 inches tall instead of 5 feet tall, the kitten you fed, nurtured and posted videos of on You Tube will kill you…for fun.
Domestic cats kill 3.7 billion birds and 20.7 billion small animals annually.
When it comes to obeying its owner’s commands, Fluffy casually flips the middle claw.
A study shows a cat recognizes its owner’s voice but only 10 percent respond to the call by meowing or moving a tail.
The fastest way to bankruptcy is opening an obedience school for cats.
A cat brushing up against your leg is not a mark of affection; it’s to mark you as a human fire hydrant.
Dogs give unrequited affection; cats demand unrequited attention.
A study finds cats use an obnoxious, but effective, purr-cry, which sounds like a crying infant, to get food.
Don’t die alone with Garfield.
According to a forensic pathologist, when people living alone die and the body ferments in the home for a week, an unfed dog will go several days without eating the body; a cat will dive in after a day or two.
After all, a cat is man’s best acquaintance.
