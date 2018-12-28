In the year of fake claims of fake news, headlines of real news in 2018 are obscured by noisier news. So, here’s quieter news that profoundly impacts someone or something — but hopefully not you.
January
2018 begins with a looming crisis: Chocolate production could crater. The cause is climate change or climate hoax.
Scientists predict a 2.1-degree Celsius increase by 2050.
Cocoa plants require consistent temperature, rain and humidity. Half of all chocolate comes from two West African countries.
Before a temperature increase ravages cocoa production, scientists are racing to genetically modify the cocoa plant.
Renowned geneticist Harvey Milkweed plans to cross a cocoa plant with a cactus to create a hot new cold cereal — Cocoa Prickles.
February
Seattle announces a ban on plastic straws. City officials lamely call the ban “Strawless in Seattle.”
Americans use and toss 500 million plastic straws per day. Many straws land in the ocean.
Sadly, most fish have learned to drink water from a straw.
March
March presents a massive plumbing problem involving a swelling swamp.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control invests in Japan Tobacco just after heading the agency charged with combating tobacco use. She resigns.
Next, the Health and Human Services secretary buys stock in drug companies impacted by his actions. He resigns.
More swamp news: A $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rican electricity goes to a tiny Montana business with ties to the Interior secretary. After multiple ethics inquiries, he resigns.
The Army Corps of Engineers reports that the swamp drain is so badly plugged, they may have to blast.
April
Alcohol consumption is linked to 2.8 million deaths each year.
Alcohol accounts for 1 in 10 deaths in people ages 15 to 49 worldwide, making alcohol the leading cause of death in this age group and a global health problem.
Based on data from 700 studies, the biggest drinkers are Europeans.
Among the European countries, the biggest-drinking country features pickled herring, pickled pig’s feet and pickled Romanians.
In 2016, the average Romanian man drank 8.2 bottles of beer ... a day.
Beer in Europe comes in three popular sizes: 16 ounces, 24 ounces and Romanian.
May
May is surveillance month.
Norway has built a vast surveillance state to spy on Norwegian citizens and foreign colleagues.
The government’s pitch to voters and allies is the surveillance is necessary to Norway’s overseas defenses and the fight against global terrorism.
Memo to Norwegians: No self-respecting terrorist cares about Norway.
With only 34 people per square mile, Norway isn’t a country, it’s a territory.
June
June is the month of fools.
A chemistry teacher, willing to be trained to carry a gun to defend school kids, was arrested after leaving his Glock in a beach restroom.
By the time he returned, a drunken homeless man picked up the gun and fired a round into the restroom wall.
So, why was Inspector Clouseau carrying a gun on the beach? Was he worried that if a bully kicked sand in his face, he could return fire?
Maybe he needed the gun to fend off terrorist seagulls from dropping the dreaded bird bomb.
July
July is endangering endangered species month.
Research shows European eels, an endangered species, are getting high from cocaine laden waters. Alarmingly, cocaine hinders the eel’s migration and mating process.
Concentrations of cocaine are greatest in densely populated areas such as the river Thames, near London’s Houses of Parliament.
Critics say the heavy concentration of cocaine just outside the windows of British politicians is one more example of wasteful spending of the taxpayer’s money.
In the meantime, marine biologists monitoring the eels report hearing multiple eels humming, “I get high with a little help from my friends.”
August
The sign for August is a lion.
In the dead of night, an anti-poaching dog and its handler in a South African reserve hear commotion from the lions. The Lions are mauling and killing a group of rhino poachers.
Later, officials find the remains of an unknown number of people plus poaching equipment, which includes axes, silencers, high-powered rifles and wire cutters.
The rhinos are safe.
While conducting an inventory, officials discover a cell phone recording of two lions.
The first lion walks up to the second lion that is munching on what’s left of a poacher’s leg.
“Hey, Tony, I’ve never eaten leg-of-man. What does it taste like?”
“Definitely not chicken,” says the second lion. “More like wildebeest but not as gamy and slightly savory with a hint of ginger and garlic.”
September
September is “food day” month.
The Austin Fire Department responds to a blaze at a tortilla chip factory after a new blend of chips spontaneously bursts into flames.
Three days later the same blend of chips again catches fire.
The promotional ads almost write themselves:
“Extra spicy tortilla chips with an exciting new fiery taste.”
“Texas style tortilla chips that melt in the warehouse, not in your mouth.”
“These chips are so good they come with a warning: If the chips give you heartburn, your heart is burning…really.”
October
October is health month, and doctors in Shetland, Scotland, are authorized to prescribe nature to their patients. Getting close to nature reduces blood pressure.
A leaflet of nature prescriptions lists cutesy suggestions like “borrow a dog and take it for a walk,” “build a bug hotel,” or “bury your face in the grass.”
A doctor with an anxious patient prescribed “burying his face in the grass.” Two weeks later, the patient appeared in the emergency room complaining of fever, aching joints, fatigue, headaches and a bulls-eye rash.
“What do I have, Doc?”
“Lyme disease.”
“How did I get Lyme disease?”
“After taking your nature prescription, did you check your face for ticks?”
November
November is cowboy month.
At a Russian research station in Antarctica, Sergey, a Russian scientist, stabs Oleg, a fellow Russian in the chest for telling him the endings of books he wanted to read.
While Oleg is evacuated to Chile for medical treatment, Sergey faces attempted murder charges.
Alcohol may have been involved. Do you think?
Back at the Russian research station, a debate rages over whether Oleg had it coming for committing the barbaric practice of ruining books by telling Sergey the endings.
Arguably, Sergey has a self-defense argument because Oleg failed to announce “spoiler alert” before blurting out the ending.
December
December is Cowboy II, the sequel.
Four years ago, a man sat in front of a retired cop in a Florida movie theater texting during the previews which infuriated the cop.
The two men argued. The guy texting threw a bag of popcorn at the retired cop. The cop drew his gun and shot the guy in the chest, killing him.
Neither man knew the ending of the movie.
The retired cop sought immunity under the “stand your ground” law, which says a person has no duty to retreat when faced with a violent confrontation and can fire away if in fear of great bodily harm or death.
Even in the wild west of East Florida, killing a man armed with only a bag of popcorn is too much. The courts rule the “stand your ground” law does not apply and the retired cop, Curtis Reeves, age 75, must stand trial for murder.
Finally, we end this year’s news with a smoking classic:
A guerilla leader in a banana republic is captured, summarily sentenced to death, blindfolded and led before a firing squad. The officer in charge of the firing squad generously offers the man a last cigarette.
“No thanks,” says the condemned man. “I’m trying to quit.”
